Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the December 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VTWV opened at $123.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $125.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

See Also: Preferred Stock

