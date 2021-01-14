Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

BSV stock opened at $82.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

