Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $82.77. 21,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,455. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

