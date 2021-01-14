Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $101,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.401 dividend. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.