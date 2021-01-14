Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 77,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,980,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VB opened at $205.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $207.40.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.