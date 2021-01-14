Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 63,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,471,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $123.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,059,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,488. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $124.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.74 and a 200-day moving average of $109.37.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

