Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAR shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,138.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 32.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $273,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 20.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAR opened at $175.48 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

