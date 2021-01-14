Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.62

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.62 and traded as high as $14.22. Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on VCM. CIBC increased their target price on Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Pi Financial set a C$17.25 price target on Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$319.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.62.

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

In other news, Director Sumit Kumar acquired 13,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,912.00.

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

