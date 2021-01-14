Verasity (VRA) Trading 27.2% Higher This Week

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $571,183.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00104900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012584 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.97 or 0.00270605 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000172 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

