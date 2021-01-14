Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Stock Price Up 8.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $2.75. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Verb Technology traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 3,289,194 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 1,242,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

VERB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verb Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Verb Technology in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verb Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verb Technology by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 131.68% and a negative net margin of 153.77%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

Verb Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

