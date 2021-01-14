VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

VEREIT stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. VEREIT has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VEREIT will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in VEREIT by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,855,000 after buying an additional 7,940,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,645,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,811,000 after buying an additional 89,346 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,005,000 after buying an additional 2,351,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 24.3% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 10,288,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

