Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 615,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.2% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $36,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.4% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

