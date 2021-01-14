Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,728 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,239,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,443,000 after purchasing an additional 86,724 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,071,000 after purchasing an additional 91,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,614,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 60,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,390,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,294,000 after acquiring an additional 204,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.66.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.12. 1,726,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,141. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

