Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VWS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 1-year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

