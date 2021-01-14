Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Trading Up 26.6%

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF)’s stock price was up 26.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CKSNF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vesuvius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.45.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

