VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Trading Down 0.1%

VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.84 and last traded at $54.06. Approximately 18,233 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 11,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after acquiring an additional 91,877 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after acquiring an additional 413,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,398,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,127 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.