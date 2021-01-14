VIDY One Day Volume Reaches $512,279.00 (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and $512,279.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00041155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00373359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.06 or 0.03950268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

VIDY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

