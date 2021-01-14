VIG Trading Down 21.9% This Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. VIG has a total market capitalization of $698,157.59 and $6,747.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIG has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VIG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,500.20 or 1.00185366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00017122 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.83 or 0.00354864 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.41 or 0.00559449 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00144852 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002229 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00027984 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002898 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000707 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,654,155 tokens. VIG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai.

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.