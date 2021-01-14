Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,210 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,752,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,861,000 after acquiring an additional 337,139 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,170,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,138,000 after acquiring an additional 272,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 153,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 258,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 151,486 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 311,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,030. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $22.41.

