Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $362.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,352,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,058. The company has a market capitalization of $160.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

