Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 2,632 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 467,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 53,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.64. 1,605,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,477. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

