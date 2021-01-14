Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,268 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.7% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.07.

Visa stock traded down $7.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,862,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $393.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.74.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

