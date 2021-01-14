Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $14.43 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth $1,694,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,699,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Catalent by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 13.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,667. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.30.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

