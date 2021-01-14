Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $20.30 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.99. 1,358,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

