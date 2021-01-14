Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,139,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after buying an additional 176,587 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 54,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 675,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 62,848 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter.

BSCN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,559. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85.

