Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,412,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $189.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.50. The company has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

