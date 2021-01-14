Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 11,290 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 2.2% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $862,358,000 after acquiring an additional 139,857 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693,788 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $840,338,000 after acquiring an additional 238,209 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after acquiring an additional 508,255 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $540,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.30. 4,101,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,066. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

