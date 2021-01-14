Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 179,225 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,225 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,711,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049,952. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average of $63.77. The company has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.