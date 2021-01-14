Vigilare Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after buying an additional 2,145,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 624,669 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCX. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.24.

FCX stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.08. 768,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,348,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.52 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

