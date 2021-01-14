Vigilare Wealth Management Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 20,967 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 17,599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,165,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.50.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $356.56. 88,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,015. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.90. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company has a market cap of $338.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

