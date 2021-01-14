Vigilare Wealth Management Has $954,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.97.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.95. 217,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,657,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.49 and its 200-day moving average is $229.45. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $198.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $1,284,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.61, for a total transaction of $3,894,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,499 shares of company stock worth $50,344,292. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

