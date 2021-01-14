Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 1,024 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.40. 283,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,486. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $100.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.96.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

