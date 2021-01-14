Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 2,051 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

NIKE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.20. The stock had a trading volume of 98,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,482. The stock has a market cap of $224.80 billion, a PE ratio of 85.65, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

