Viii Lp Canaan Sells 10,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $54,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $54,300.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,888 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $30,028.80.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Spark Networks SE has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 572,234 shares during the period. Osmium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 26.3% in the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 509,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

