Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. United Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 24.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $226,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 22,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

V stock traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.14. 327,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,153,809. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

