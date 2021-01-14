Visa (NYSE:V) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $250.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock, up from their prior target price of $195.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.07.

Visa stock traded down $4.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.63. The stock had a trading volume of 245,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,809. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.74. The stock has a market cap of $398.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $59,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

