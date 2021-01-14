Vivendi’s (VIVHY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vivendi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

