Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Viveve Medical stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 513,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,277. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $6.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.50. Viveve Medical has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 828.09% and a negative return on equity of 564.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

