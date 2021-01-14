Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VLPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

