Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Up 240.0% in December

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the December 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VWAGY stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $69.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

