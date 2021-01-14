W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15,440.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of WPC opened at $66.59 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.046 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

