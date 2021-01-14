Wagerr (WGR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,135.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $5,135.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006160 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,977,909 coins and its circulating supply is 195,598,295 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

