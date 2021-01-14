Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Walgreens Boots exited first-quarter fiscal 2021 with better-than-expected results despite pandemic-led business challenges. Year-over-year fall in adjusted earnings is concerning. Choppy market conditions, mainly in retail, have been inducing sluggishness in the Retail Pharmacy International arm. Margin pressure is a major concern. The company’s outlook of a lower growth of its earnings and a leveraged balance sheet are also deterring. Tough market conditions, particularly in retail, and stiff competition are other headwinds. Over the past six months, Walgreens Boots has underperformed the industry it belongs to. Yet, impressive performance by the other two segments buoys optimism. Robust sales of Boots.com instill investor confidence. Walgreens Boots’ response toward combatting the pandemic is impressive.”

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WBA. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.22.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 97.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.