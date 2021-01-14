Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,788 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 87.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.55. 2,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,462. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

