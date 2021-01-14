Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $22,591,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.4% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded up $3.19 on Thursday, reaching $208.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,358. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $207.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.90.

