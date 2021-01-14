Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.0% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in Walmart by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 39,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 30,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.10. 300,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,974,326. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,980,991 shares in the company, valued at $454,392,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.