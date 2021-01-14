Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $147.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

