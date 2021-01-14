Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Reduced by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,034,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 26.2% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $437,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,650,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,165. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $415.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

