Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HCC. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,105,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after buying an additional 271,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,292,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,278,000 after buying an additional 589,483 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 1,064,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after buying an additional 61,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,144,000 after buying an additional 44,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,046,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.