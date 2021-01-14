Waves (WAVES) Price Reaches $6.33 on Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Waves coin can now be bought for approximately $6.33 or 0.00016083 BTC on exchanges. Waves has a market capitalization of $658.42 million and $130.02 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007462 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003443 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 100.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,061,844 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The official website for Waves is waves.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

